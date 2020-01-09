Cummins Westport B6.7N Natural Gas Engine Receives Near Zero Emissions Certifications; Full Natural Gas Engine Portfolio Now Certified Near Zero













VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cummins Westport Inc. (“CWI”) is pleased to announce that it has received certifications from both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) and Air Resources Board (“ARB”) in California for its B6.7N natural gas engine. Like the Cummins Westport ISX12N and L9N engines, the B6.7N meets California ARB optional Low NOx standard of 0.02 g/bhp-hr, a 90% reduction from engines operating at the current EPA NOx limit of 0.2 g/bhp-hr. The B6.7N also meets 2021 EPA greenhouse gas emission (“GHG”) requirements.

“We’re proud to continue our legacy of emissions-leading products,” said Gordon Exel, President, Cummins Westport Inc. “The B6.7N is an excellent choice for medium-duty customers looking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lower their overall environmental footprint without sacrificing performance.”

The B6.7N natural gas engine is available with ratings from 200 to 240 hp and up to 560 lb-ft. of peak torque. The B6.7N is designed for truck, school bus, and shuttle bus. Like Cummins Westport’s L9N and ISX12N engines, the B6.7N features on-board diagnostics, an enhanced, maintenance-free three-way catalyst, a closed crankcase ventilation system, and an engine control module recently redesigned for improved durability.

“All of the institutional knowledge we developed with the 9-liter and 12-liter engines went into the B6.7N,” said Tom Hodek, Cummins Westport Sales and VPI Program Director. “We’re now able to deliver a full suite of ‘Near Zero’ emissions options for the on-highway market, and we feel these products give the industry an economically viable way to reduce emissions while maintaining performance and low cost of operation.”

All CWI engines offer customers the choice of using compressed natural gas (“CNG”), liquefied natural gas (“LNG”), or renewable natural gas (“RNG”) as a fuel. RNG is pipeline-quality natural gas produced from the decomposition of organic waste, which can come from a variety of sources such as dairy farms, landfills, and urban waste treatment plants. Combining Cummins Westport’s ultra-low emission engines with RNG fuel provides additional and significant GHG reductions.

About Cummins Westport Inc.

Cummins Westport Inc. designs, engineers and markets 6-12 liter spark-ignited natural gas engines for North American commercial transportation applications such as trucks and buses. Cummins Westport is a joint venture of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), a corporation of complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service engines and related technologies, including fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT / TSX: WPRT), a global leader in alternative fuel, low-emissions technologies that allow engines to operate on clean-burning fuels such as compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen, and biofuels such as landfill gas.

Learn more at: www.cumminswestport.com.