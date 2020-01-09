Enphase Energy and Orbit Energy & Power Bring Right-Sized Solar to Commercial Solar Customers













FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that Orbit Energy & Power, a residential and commercial design-and-build solar power and renewable energies company, successfully deploys commercial solar projects based on Enphase microinverters because of their high level of design flexibility, reliability, and manageability.

Orbit Energy & Power serves commercial and residential customers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, and Florida with a full spectrum of design-and-build solar power and renewable energy services. The company is committed to delivering sustainable energy projects with the dedication to customer service excellence that is at the core of its corporate values. Orbit Energy & Power has deployed Enphase microinverters in commercial solar applications, including ground-mounted systems up to one megawatt in size.

“Adding solar is an economic decision for our commercial customers, and they appreciate that using Enphase microinverters provides the flexibility to right-size their systems,” said Sean Angelini, president at Orbit Energy & Power. “Since we perform all aspects of operations and maintenance on the commercial solar systems we deploy, we can see a performance issue immediately and at the module level through the Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring platform. As a result, our customers not only benefit from the reliability and resilience of Enphase’s distributed architecture in which an individual component does not take the whole system down, but they also know we can see and diagnose issues and intervene promptly, if necessary.”

“Enphase is focused on developing extremely safe and reliable energy products that can be easily monitored and managed at scale,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Sean and his team at Orbit Energy & Power share our dedication to providing an outstanding customer experience, and it’s inspiring to see how they leverage Enphase microinverters in commercial solar projects.”

To find out more about Orbit Energy & Power for commercial and residential solar energy projects, please visit the Orbit Energy & Power website

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 23 million microinverters, and approximately one million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

