E&P Magazine Recognizes Oil and Gas Innovators

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Hart Energy’s E&P magazine is proud to announce the honorees in its 2020 Energy Innovators program. Designed to recognize today’s technology Influencers, the program has drawn nominations from throughout the oil and gas industry’s upstream sector.

Each honoree has demonstrated leadership and made significant contributions to advancing oil- and gas-related technologies. As a group, they have helped develop innovations that enhance (or have potential to enhance) their company’s mission (or the industry’s) long-term success.

The program is highlighted in E&P’s January 2020 edition and profiles of these individuals are online at HartEnergy.com.

2020 Energy Innovators honorees (alphabetical by company name)

Geoff Bland

Aggreko

Rami Mattar

Amerapex Corp.

Mike Rumbaugh

Apergy

Sandy Williams

Artificial Lift Performance

Kimberly L. Ayers

Ayers Petroleum Consulting

Albert Rooyakkers

Bedrock Automation

Shahram Farhadi Nia, Ph.D.

Beyond Limits

Mathew Bennett

Calfrac Well Services

Derek Kamp

Caterpillar Inc.

Stephen Robinson

DarkVision Technologies Inc.

Andrew Bruce

Data Gumbo

Trevor Pugh

Deep Imaging

Zvi Koren, Ph.D.

Emerson Automation Solutions

Anthony Mason

Endurance Lift Solutions

Ian Donald

Enpro Subsea

Allen Gilmer

Enverus

Brad Thompson

Epex Solutions

Greg Wyatt

Exterran Corp.

Jeremy Angelle

Frank’s International

Melanie Popp

geoLOGIC systems

Preston Weintraub

Gilmore, a Proserv Co.

Donald Westacott

Halliburton

Jay Hewitt

Hewitt Energy Strategies

Steve Deiker

Kairos Aerospace

Hege Skryseth

Kongsberg

Gautier Noiray

McDermott

Rachael Cole

M-I SWACO, a Schlumberger Co.

Kendall Zakariassen

Moblize

Chad Kamann

NatureWorks

Nii Ahele Nunoo

National Oilwell Varco

Luther Birdzell

OAG Analytics

Jim McNab

Oceaneering International

David Wesson

Oil States International

Igor Uvarov

ROGII Inc.

Saad Al-Driweesh

Saudi Aramco

Christopher Daeffler

Schlumberger

Richard McConomy

Seadrill

Stuart Fraser Wright

Sensia, a Rockwell Automation & Schlumberger JV

Stig Olav Settemsdal

Siemens

Gaurab Chakrabarti

Solugen Inc.

Casee Lemons

Sourcewater Inc.

Keith Moore

SparkCognition

Arvind Sharma, Ph.D.

TGS

Adam Garland

WaterLens

Manoj Nimbalkar

Weatherford International

Dan Purkis

Well-SENSE

Edward Spatz

XR Lateral

“Innovation is the lifeblood of the oil and gas industry. Innovation requires invention, which requires ideation, which requires inspiration,” said E&P Executive Editor Jennifer Presley. “Ultimately, as famed inventor Thomas Edison once noted, the value of an idea is found in how it is used.”

These men and women were nominated by their peers and colleagues, she noted. “It’s through the efforts of individuals like these that the next generation of innovations and the industry will thrive.”

For complete details on all the 2020 Energy Innovators honorees, please visit hartenergy.com/energy-innovators.

Nominations for the 2021 program are now being accepted online. Companies may recognize team members who distinguish themselves through exceptional efforts, passion or problem-solving as well as specific technical accomplishments.

About Hart Energy

For more than 40 years, Hart Energy editors and experts have delivered market-leading insights to investors and energy industry professionals. The Houston-based company produces award-winning magazines (such as Oil and Gas Investor, E&P and Midstream Business); online news and data services; in-depth industry conferences (like the DUG™ series); GIS data sets and mapping solutions; and a range of research and consulting services. For information, visit hartenergy.com.

