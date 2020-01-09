GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Miller Environmental Group’s Acquisition of Environmental Products & Services of Vermont

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — GenNx360 Capital Partners (“GenNx360”), a New York-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Miller Environmental Group Inc. (“MEG”), a leading provider of environmental and emergency response services in the Eastern United States, announced today that it has acquired Environmental Products & Services of Vermont, Inc. (“EP&S” or “the Company”). Headquartered in Syracuse, NY, EP&S is a leading provider of emergency response, remediation, and environmental services and operates across 17 service locations along the eastern seaboard from Vermont to Florida. MEG is majority-owned by New York-based GenNx360 Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm investing in industrial and business services companies, which invested in MEG in March 2019. The transaction closed on December 27, 2019. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The combined company will now have more than 350 employees and a footprint of 25 locations across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions in addition to the ability to respond to emergencies on a national basis through its managed network of third-party emergency response vendors.

MEG President and CEO, Jerry Coogan, said, “We are very excited to have completed the strategic acquisition of EP&S and to partner with the talented professionals that built the EP&S organization. EP&S’ strong performance, reputation for excellence, and geographic footprint provide an amazing opportunity for MEG’s continued growth.” Mr. Coogan added, “This acquisition will immediately transform our business and will increase our ability to serve clients across the U.S. We look forward to providing best-in-class environmental services and emergency response solutions to MEG and EP&S customers across the country.”

Matt Guenther, the GenNx360 Managing Partner who led the transaction said, “We are excited to bring together two significant companies with industry-leading reputations. We expect the EP&S acquisition to be highly synergistic for MEG, and continue to look for additional opportunities to expand MEG’s geographic reach, both organically and through additional acquisitions.”

About Miller

MEG, founded in 1971, is an industry-leading provider of emergency response, environmental remediation, and other industrial services for clients in various industries including marine, rail, oil & gas, transportation, power & utility, and manufacturing. MEG provides services on both an emergency response and project basis while maintaining an exemplary record for safety. MEG holds the highest Oil Spill Removal Organization (OSRO) classification offered in its area of service. MEG currently operates in 10 locations in the Northeast and in the Mid-Atlantic United States and counts a number of Fortune 500 companies amongst its varied client base. https://www.millerenv.com.

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle market business services and industrial companies. We invest in companies with proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries with the objective of implementing the required operating changes to deliver cost efficiencies, accelerate growth, and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include industrial machinery and components, logistics and supply chain solutions, industrial and environmental services, food and agricultural products and services, infrastructure equipment and services, specialty chemicals, packaging, and aerospace and defense. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information on GenNx360 Capital Partners, please visit http://www.gennx360.com.

