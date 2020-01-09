Iraq oil ministry denies CNPC pulled West Qurna staff













Iraq's oil ministry on Thursday denied that China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) had pulled out its staff from West Qurna 1 oilfield operated by U.S. major Exxon Mobil because of tensions in the region.

Reuters citing a company source reported on Wednesday that CNPC, a top investor in Iraqi oil, had withdrawn about 20 employees from the West Qurna-1 field on Sunday.

CNPC made the move after last week's killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq, the Beijing-based source said, adding that the state firm has kept staff in place at two other fields.

CNPC's office manager in Baghdad affirmed the company's commitment to developing Iraq's oilfields and said none of the workers had departed Iraq, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed)