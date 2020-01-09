MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call

BISMARCK, N.D., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) will webcast its year-end 2019 earnings and 2020 guidance conference call Feb. 5 following the release of its financial results.

The webcast will begin at 2 p.m. EST and can be accessed at www.mdu.com. Audio and webcast replays will be available. Audio will be available through Feb. 19 at 855-859-2056, or 404-537-3406 for international callers, conference ID 7173266.

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, see the company’s website at www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com .

