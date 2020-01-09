Pembina Pipeline touches 5-year high after Kinder Morgan sells stake













** Shares of Canada's Pembina Pipeline Corp rise as much as 6.9% to C$51.30 – an over 5-year high

** Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc said it sold the 25 mln shares in PPL that it received when Pembina bought Kinder Morgan Canada, for $764 mln

** Kinder Morgan plans to use the proceeds to cut its debt

** Pembina Pipeline had agreed to buy Kinder Morgan Canada and the U.S. portion of the Cochin pipeline for C$4.35 billion ($3.28 billion) in August

** PPL shares had risen ~19% in 2019

