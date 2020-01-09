Tough to foreshadow US-Iran implications on oil producers – Barclays













** Barclays in a note on 2020 outlook for U.S. integrated oil firms and producers, says it is tough to foreshadow how recent U.S.-Iran events will playout

** Further says the recent run up in oil prices could have some staying power, which will provide "a much needed catalyst for an E&P group that has been left for dead following years of underperformance"

** Downside risk is that escalation in the U.S.-Iran conflict presents global economic risks that could destabilize oil demand – Barclays

** Says 2019 was a difficult transition year for U.S. oil producers, and companies did a good job overall at demonstrating capital discipline, and this should continue in 2020

** While many producers have shown willingness to prioritize FCF generation, the sustainability of it all is the crux of the debate – Barclays

** Replaces EOG Resources with Devon Energy as new top pick, and upgrades DVN to "overwieght" from "equalweight"; Upgrades Apache Corp to "equal weight" from "underweight"

** Downgrades Marathon Oil to "equalweight" from "overweight"; Encana to "underweight" from "equalweight"

** "Hard free cash flow is the only olive branch that investors should accept from a sector that has a long history of destroying value"

** Changes PT on the following companies:

Companies PT changes Apache Corp Raises PT to $34 from $22 Concho Resources Raises PT to $120 from $107 Inc Conocophillips Raises PT to $84 from $74

Pioneer Natural Raises PT to $204 from $189 Resources Co

Parsley Energy Inc Cuts PT to $29 from $34

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)