U.S. natgas futures hold near 4-month low on small storage draw













U.S. natural gas futures held near a four-month low on Thursday after a government report showed a much smaller-than-usual storage draw last week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled just 44 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Jan. 3., much lower than the 53 bcf draw analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and the decline of 91 bcf during the same week last year.

It was the smallest weekly draw during the month of January since 2006, according to federal data, and well below a five-year (2015-19) average reduction of about 169 bcf for the period.

The decrease for the week ended Jan. 3 cut stockpiles to 3.148 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 2.4% above the five-year average of around 3.074 tcf for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 1.2 cents, or 0.6%, to $2.129 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:35 a.m. EST (1535 GMT). That keeps the contract within a penny of its $2.122 close on Jan. 2, which was its lowest settle since Aug. 12.

Before EIA released the report, the front-month was down 0.7%.

Traders noted gas prices have dropped about 27% since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November due to milder-than-usual weather and expectations inventories will rise over the five-year average as near-record production enables utilities to leave more gas in storage, eliminating concerns of shortages and winter price spikes.

Gas production in the Lower 48 U.S. states edged up to 95.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Wednesday from 95.4 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 95.4 bcfd last week and a record high of 96.8 bcfd on Nov. 30.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states will turn to colder-than-usual from Jan. 16-18 before returning to normal through Jan. 24. That is similar to Wednesday's outlook.

With warmer weather expected near-term, Refinitiv maintained its prediction that demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from an average of 117.0 bcfd this week to 116.6 bcfd next week.

Gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants eased to 7.9 bcfd on Wednesday from 8.1 bcfd on Tuesday following a decline at Cameron LNG's plant in Louisiana, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an average of 8.5 bcfd last week and a record high of 8.8 bcfd on Jan. 4.

Early data from Refinitiv, subject to change later in the day, indicated Cameron started taking in more gas Thursday morning. Officials at Cameron said the plant was operating normally and gas flows would fluctuate following last week's startup of the second liquefaction train.

Pipeline flows to Mexico rose to 5.7 bcfd on Wednesday from 5.5 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an average of 4.4 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 6.2 bcfd on Sept. 18.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Jan. Dec. 27 Jan. 3 average

3(Actual) (Actual) Jan. 3 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -44 -58 -91 -169

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 30-Year

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 442 421 423 461 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 7 2 2 U.S. GFS TDDs 447 428 406 463

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year

Week Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.7 95.4 95.5 88.4 75.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 8.0 7.7 9.3 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.5 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 103.1 103.4 103.3 98.2 85.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.5 3.2 3.2 2.8 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.3 5.1 4.9 4.8 3.8 U.S. LNG Exports 8.1 8.4 8.7 4.8 1.6 U.S. Commercial 14.2 15.2 15.0 15.4 16.9 U.S. Residential 23.2 25.0 25.0 25.6 29.6 U.S. Power Plant 25.6 27.9 27.7 24.7 24.2 U.S. Industrial 24.2 24.7 24.7 24.1 24.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.5 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 94.5 100.3 99.9 97.3 102.5 Total U.S. Demand 110.5 117.0 116.6 109.7 110.3

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 2.09 2.17 Transco Z6 New York 2.16 2.22 PG&E Citygate 3.32 3.28 Dominion South 1.69 1.78 Chicago Citygate 1.96 2.01 Algonquin Citygate 2.96 3.21 SoCal Citygate 4.76 5.20 Waha Hub 0.65 0.74

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 28.00 28.00 PJM West 29.50 25.75 Ercot North 18.75 15.50 Mid C 33.02 23.60 Palo Verde 18.33 17.25 SP-15 40.50 38.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)