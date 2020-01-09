U.S. natural gas stocks seen down 53 bcf in week to Jan. 3













U.S. utilities likely withdrew a smaller-than-usual 53 billion cubic feet of natural gas from storage last week, as warmer than usual weather eased heating demand while production held near record levels, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday.

That compares with a reduction of around 91 bcf during the same week a year ago, and a five-year (2015-2019) average withdrawal of about 169 bcf for the period.

Utilities withdrew 58 bcf of gas from storage during the prior week ended Dec. 27

If estimates are on target, the decrease during the week ended Jan. 3 would reduce stockpiles to 3.139 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 2.7% above the five-year average, and around 20% above the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

Gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged a near record 95.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) last week.

The weather, meanwhile, was warmer than normal last week with just 145 heating degree days (HDDs) versus a 30-year average of 200 HDDs for the period.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius), and are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 17 analysts, who estimated withdrawals ranging from 73 bcf to 41 bcf, with a median draw of 52 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Jan. 10 ranged from a draw of 113 bcf to 50 bcf, with a mean draw of 100 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 81 bcf for the same week last year, and a five-year average decrease of 182 bcf.

The following is a list of the poll's participants; all figures are in billion cubic feet:

Organization Forecasts (in bcf) ENGIE Insight -73 Ritterbusch Associates -70 C H Guernsey -69 Gelber & Associates -62 SMC Report -58 Tradition Energy -57 Citi Futures -55 Schneider Electric -54 EMI DTN -52 Price Futures Group -50 Interfax Energy’s Global Gas Analytics -49 Refinitiv -48 Platts Analytics GWO -46 Energy Ventures Analysis -44 Macquarie Group -42 IEG Vantage -41 PointLogic -41

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Marguerita Choy)