U.S. oil may stabilize around $59.08













U.S. oil may stabilize around a support at $59.08 per barrel, and then test a resistance at $60.34.

The support is identified as the 61.8% retracement of the uptrend from $55.02 to $65.65. The deep fall from the Wednesday high of $65.65 has not been disrupted by a bounce yet. This bounce may be triggered by $59.08.

A break below $59.08 may cause a limited fall to $58.32, the 50% retracement of the uptrend from $50.99 to $65.65. A break above $60.34 could lead to a gain to $61.59.

On the daily chart, another retracement analysis on the fall from $76.90 to $42.36 reveals a similar support at $59.63, the 50% level, which is working together with $59.08 on the hourly chart to hold the fall.

