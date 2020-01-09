U.S. REFINERY FILING – PASADENA PMD FACILITY 01/09/2020 08:02 AM 01/09/2020 08:12 AM – EMISSIONS EVENT













U.S. REFINERY FILING PASADENA PMD FACILITY

(This item is an automated alert generated directly from a government database of environmental notices filed by energy companies. It may be followed by a news story depending on the severity of the incident's impact on operations.)

Cause:

Demand was placed on a rupture disk downstream of the Hydrogenation Reactor, and material relieved through 1/4" test port just downstream of rupture disk.

Source 1:: Hydrogenation Plant Fugitive Emissions HY1-FUG Source 2:: Source 3::

Action taken:

Reactor was shut down and depressurized which stopped release of product to atmosphere. Unit is being prepared for maintenance to install new rupture disk and ensure test port is plugged and not leaking through. Material has a low vapor pressure (0.015 psia @ 100F) so it is estimated that most of the material released as a liquid and did not vaporize. Material collected in sumps and has been cleaned up using absorbents from any other areas.

Source: TCEQ,