U.S. REFINERY FILING – TORRANCE FIRE DEPT.

REFINERY FILING – TORRANCE FIRE DEPT.

Description: RP states that there was a leak from a flange on a valve under pressure in the cude oil unit causing the release for 30 min. The released material was mixed with water so the total amount is undertermined. No water impacted. Responsible party is conducting the cleanup, the responsible party has an internal water treatment plant to.

Incident Location: 3700 West 190th Street

Source: CEMA,