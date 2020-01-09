U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 44 BCF













The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage.

In billion cubic feet except where noted:

Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 01/03/2020 12/27/2019 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change

flow East 756 771 -15 -15 652 16.0 725 4.3 Midwest 885 905 -20 -20 768 15.2 854 3.6 Mountain 166 173 -7 -7 134 23.9 168 -1.2 Pacific 244 251 -7 -7 206 18.4 269 -9.3 South Central 1,097 1,093 4 4 867 26.5 1,058 3.7 Salt 323 313 10 10 301 7.3 317 1.9 Nonsalt 774 780 -6 -6 566 36.7 741 4.5 Total 3,148 3,192 -44 -44 2,627 19.8 3,074 2.4

Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down 53 bcf in the latest week.

The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units.

