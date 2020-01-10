Appearance, quantum of value in Canadian energy sector looks attractive- Stifel













** Brokerage Stifel says Canadian energy sector continues to be burdened by a host of challenges, including those from environmental, social and governance perspective

** While brokerage sees progress on a number of fronts, says overall fundamentals of business within the context of current valuation "appears attractive" on a risk-adjusted basis

** Stifel remains positive on Canadian oil producers and says it continues to observe stocks trading at inexpensive levels on a historical basis

** For the Canadian Energy Services sector, we are watching whether potentially higher-than-expected E&P cash flow translates into any increased activity – brokerage

** Says Canadian natural gas price dynamics appear more favorable than in U.S

** Raises PTs for the following Canadian exploration & production companies

Company name PT change Cenovus Energy Inc Raises to C$16 from C$15 Husky Energy Inc Raises to C$10 from C$9 Imperial Oil Ltd Raises to C$34 from C$31 Suncor Energy Inc Raises to C$48 from C$43 MEG Energy Corp Raises to C$8.75 from C$8

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)