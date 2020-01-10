BOURBON: Half-year report of liquidity contract with CIC

HALF-YEAR REPORT OF LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
WITH CIC
Under the liquidity contract granted to CIC by BOURBON CORPORATION, the following resources were in the liquidity account as at December 31, 2019:
- 72,188 shares
- €145,274.64
During the second half of 2019,
- 277,705 shares have been purchased for an amount of €927,656.51
- 288,010 shares have been sold for an amount of €932,348.29 €
During the same period, it has been executed,
- 560 purchase transactions
- 452 sales transactions
As a reminder and upon signing of the agreement, the following resources were in the liquidity account:
- 75,513 shares
- €173,059.16
Attachment