Colonial allocates Cycle 6 shipments on main distillate Line 2













Colonial Pipeline is allocating Cycle 6 shipments on Line 2, its main distillate line, the company said in a notice sent to shippers on Friday.

* Committed information on the line will be available on Jan. 14, the pipeline operator said.

* Line 2 runs from Houston to Greensboro, North Carolina. This allocation is for the pipeline segment north of Collins, Mississippi, Colonial said.

* The company's cycles are five-day periods when a sequence of all in-season products is pumped. The company pumps the same sequence of products every five days.

* Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of pipeline, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

(Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru)