Georgia Power prepared for severe weather expected over the weekend

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — With severe weather expected to impact Georgia over the weekend, Georgia Power is advising customers to prepare for the potential of wind, rain and possible tornadoes. The company is monitoring the changing weather conditions and is ready to respond to any service interruptions as quickly and safely as possible.

Georgia Power reminds customers to keep safety first during severe weather and offers the following storm tips:

Before a Storm: Stay aware and check the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Check your emergency kit, unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power.

Tools You Can Use to Prepare for Severe Weather Year-round

Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

For additional video tips on preparing for severe weather, visit GeorgiaPower.com/storm. The site features information on a variety of severe weather topics including Watches vs. Warnings, Staying Connected, Electrical Safety and more.

