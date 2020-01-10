Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in the AltaCorp and ATB 8th Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Toronto, Canada













TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO, and Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations, will attend the AltaCorp and ATB 8th Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Mark Smith will participate in a panel discussion on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time.

The investor slides to be used during the conference will be available for download on the Company’s website.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.:

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.hpinc.com.