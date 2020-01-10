InsurTech eMaxx Announces Successful First Year of Risk Management Technology Driven Energy Group Captive Programs













PEABODY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eMaxx announced its successful first year of the energy captive programs since inception. The Vermont-domiciled group captive programs have over 85 members and over $43 million in gross written premium. The two group captives have seen a 46% reduction in frequency and significant impact in the severity of claim outcomes. eMaxx Assurance Group of Companies, formerly known as Energi, acts as the program administrator and captive sponsor through a wholly owned Vermont subsidiary, eCaptiv LLC.

“We have been pleased with the significant growth and profitability of the eCaptiv PC1-IC and PC2-IC in the first year of inception,” said Timothy Kolojay, President of eCaptiv LLC. “Members are taking an active role in controlling their own destiny through ownership and participation in the program.”

All members have adopted risk management technology programs such as dash cameras, telematics and online training that are key elements in combating nuclear punitive damage judgments and commercial auto trends. eMaxx and its subsidiary eTech Services have launched the Elevate Program to change driver behavior over time in conjunction with the group captive members. This program leverages telematics data gained through the proprietary Telematics Exchange platform and online learning through eLive Connect.

“The risk management technology programs are an important component of the program,” said Michael Penza, President, eCaptiv PC1-IC and President, Samuel Coraluzzo Company, Inc. “The investment in technology helps combat commercial auto trends and sets a specific standard for entrants into the group captives.”

The two group captive programs are for energy companies within fuel distribution, energy transportation, energy construction, renewable energy, agricultural cooperative, and utilities segments. The programs offer auto liability, general liability, excess liability and workers compensation coverage with limits up to $5M.

“It is exciting to observe the success of the programs in just a year since inception,” Sandra Farrell, President, eCaptiv PC2-IC and Treasurer, Northboro Oil Company, Inc. “The combination of the risk management technology requirements, claims management and participation in the program governance have been key elements in driving the initial results.”

eMaxx is in the process of launching industry specific captives that are focused on the utilization of risk management technologies to ensure all members are on the same playing field and improve overall underwriting results. For more information about the eCaptiv programs, please visit https://www.emaxxgroup.com.

About eMaxx

eMaxx Assurance Group of Companies, Inc. is an InsurTech that has four operating companies. The companies include: eMaxx Insurance Services LLC (Insurance Program Administrator), eCaptiv LLC (Vermont- Domiciled Captive Insurance Company), eRisk Solutions LLC (Loss Prevention / Safety, Claims Investigational & Oversight, and Litigation Management) and eTech Services LLC (Loss Expense Reducing Technology Systems and Platforms including Telematics Exchange and eLive Connect). More information can be found at: https://www.emaxxgroup.com.