Kimbell Royalty Partners slides on public offering













** Kimbell Royalty Partners LP down ~10% premarket after co prices follow-on

** Co offers 5 mln units at $15.50, a 10.8% discount to KRP last sale

** Kimbell to use net offering proceeds to fund portion of cash purchase price for pending $175 mln acquisition of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests held by Springbok Energy Partners, LLC

** Kimbell also issuing another 2.5 mln of its own units and 2.2 mln units of parent, Kimbell Royalty Operating, LLC, to Springbok

** Credit Suisse, Raymond James acted as lead bookrunners for public offering, joined by Goldman Sachs, RBC and UBS also as bookrunners

** ~27k KRP units have traded (vs 30-DMA volume of ~121k, per Refinitiv data) as of 0735 EST

** Avg rating among 8 brokerages is "buy" and median PT is $19.50 (Refinitiv)

** KRP units gained 25.2% in 2019