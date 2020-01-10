Peak Utility Services Group Acquires Riley Brothers, Inc.













NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Peak Utility Services Group (“Peak”) announced today the acquisition of Riley Brothers, Inc. (“Riley Brothers”), a leading provider of natural gas and electric utility construction services in New England, serving major utilities in key strategic markets. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Riley Brothers has built long-standing relationships with leading utilities while achieving consistent growth.

“The addition of Riley Brothers into the Peak platform allows us to expand our presence into a key market,” said Jason Pickett, CEO of Peak. “New England has among the oldest infrastructure in the country and is currently undergoing long-term modernization efforts led by the area’s utilities and backed by public support. We are excited to play a role in this initiative.”

Riley Brothers’ Founder and President, Timothy Riley, will continue to lead the company alongside the current management team. “We are excited to enter this partnership with Peak and are confident that the additional capital and resources provided will enable us to better serve our customers, invest in our workforce, and support our overall expansion,” Tim Riley said. “From the beginning, we have planned every step of our growth, such as adding highly supplemental service lines, with our customers and employees in mind. In Peak, we have found the right partner that aligns with our priorities.”

ORIX Capital Partners acquired Peak in June 2018. “As Peak continues to execute on its consolidation strategy, we view Riley Brothers as a best-in-class partner to bring onto the platform,” said Mohammed Khalil, Director, ORIX Capital Partners. “The acquisition of Riley Brothers furthers Peak’s goals of becoming a leading national utility services platform while building out a robust suite of value-added capabilities.”

Peak Utility Services Group

Peak Utility Services Group (Peak) is a Denver-based leading provider of maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation services for the telecom, electric and natural gas infrastructure markets in the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West regions of the United States. Peak provides its comprehensive suite of services through three operating units: SiteWise, Track Utilities and Kelly Cable. Collectively, the company serves its customers through 22 locations with a highly trained workforce of over 1,000 employees. As a leader in utility services, the company has received numerous awards, outpacing the industry with advancements in safety, quality, customer service and strategic decision-making. For more information, visit www.peakusg.com.

ORIX Capital Partners LLC

ORIX Capital Partners makes direct control private equity investments that seek to support growth and performance among established middle-market companies throughout North America. For more information, visit www.orixcapitalpartners.com.