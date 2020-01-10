Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC













Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to January 7, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 5,078 contracts to 331,553 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 288,430 4,707 -605,490 -32,339 3,230 4,569 ICE WTI crude 43,123 371 -216,557 -10,647 19,632 16,989

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total 331,553 5,078 -822,047 -42,986 22,862 21,558

RBOB 106,484 627 19,563 548 -144,468 -7,324 Heating oil 18,889 -2,148 56,348 2,141 -77,128 3,239

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 286,016 6,689 27,815 16,374 2,808,472 181,716 ICE WTI crude 154,679 -7,534 -879 820 784,117 28,607

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total 440,695 -845 26,936 17,194 3,592,589 210,323

RBOB 8,412 5,231 10,008 917 394,403 9,589 Heating oil -16,118 -2,685 18,009 -547 448,526 -78 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 310,527 9,749 -570,867 -27,676 -27,058 -2,614 ICE WTI crude 41,487 612 -219,014 -10,793 23,337 16,424

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total 352,014 10,361 -789,881 -38,469 -3,721 13,810 RBOB 106,448 600 19,277 472 -142,952 -7,145 Heating oil 18,564 -2,403 56,338 2,237 -75,083 3,391

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 256,745 2,666 30,653 17,875 2,244,930 99,363 ICE WTI crude 155,712 -6,996 -1,522 753 585,747 4,781

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total 412,457 -4,330 29,131 18,628 2,830,677 104,144 RBOB 7,124 5,159 10,103 914 391,316 9,115 Heating oil -17,299 -2,760 17,480 -465 437,426 -1,351 =======================================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude NYMEX Crude financial ICE WTI crude RBOB Heating oil

