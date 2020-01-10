Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC













Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Jan. 7, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, switched to a net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans.

SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -108,687 536 245,623 3,087 -248,541 -2,169 Soybeans -23,832 -7,376 152,345 9,315 -122,718 -1,603 Soyoil 82,205 -3,291 140,500 2,404 -232,092 3,471 CBOT wheat -258 -1,865 105,927 1,405 -88,819 984 KCBT wheat -4,846 -1,755 54,116 3,943 -59,155 -2,267 =================================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -80,887 1,569 142,889 611 -230,122 -2,383 Soybeans 1,159 4,318 119,586 3,545 -134,788 -3,059 Soymeal -27,914 -2,505 104,849 3,816 -113,888 328 Soyoil 110,862 -1,321 119,129 2,583 -258,486 3,432 CBOT wheat 27,687 417 68,578 556 -81,953 306 KCBT wheat 2,816 1,532 45,965 2,213 -62,612 -2,681 MGEX wheat -4,309 4,107 1,128 62 -1,331 -2,998

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total wheat 26,194 6,056 115,671 2,831 -145,896 -5,373

Live cattle 80,686 -2,609 88,878 1,149 -164,049 354 Feeder cattle 5,307 1,551 4,233 -417 -5,179 -813 Lean hogs 9,195 -2,040 54,176 2,878 -76,383 1,190

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 56,514 1,657 111,606 -1,454 1,783,463 27,084 Soybeans 19,839 -4,467 -5,794 -337 859,039 10,809 Soymeal 18,025 -2,058 18,928 420 469,191 14,715 Soyoil 19,109 -2,110 9,387 -2,584 558,935 18,744 CBOT wheat 2,538 -755 -16,849 -523 553,359 28,582 KCBT wheat 3,947 -1,143 9,884 79 293,158 4,019 MGEX wheat 4,292 17 219 -1,189 62,787 -346

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total wheat 10,777 -1,881 -6,746 -1,633 909,304 32,255

Live cattle 22,872 992 -28,387 114 431,544 3,758 Feeder cattle 3,422 295 -7,783 -614 58,319 1,989 Lean hogs 20,149 -670 -7,136 -1,357 369,859 5,334 =================================================================================

FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -85,507 -392 140,711 -2,581 -269,067 -2,630 Soybeans -2,851 4,673 123,859 1,835 -143,769 -1,494 Soymeal -27,267 -2,431 103,488 3,731 -120,537 -306 Soyoil 107,938 -1,085 119,477 2,552 -258,701 3,403 CBOT wheat 22,261 202 69,190 -731 -87,897 1,230 KCBT wheat 2,007 1,688 45,803 2,247 -62,774 -2,770 MGEX wheat -4,309 4,107 1,156 53 -1,729 -3,021

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total wheat 19,959 5,997 116,149 1,569 -152,400 -4,561

Live cattle 77,033 -2,828 90,201 1,132 -154,447 94 Feeder cattle 5,257 1,556 4,187 -417 -4,100 -736 Lean hogs 5,594 -1,575 53,683 2,027 -58,046 1,388

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 125,738 4,374 88,125 1,229 1,487,222 14,367 Soybeans 31,302 -5,801 -8,541 787 722,012 8,496 Soymeal 27,365 -1,717 16,951 723 444,311 15,167 Soyoil 21,458 -2,505 9,828 -2,365 517,741 17,128 CBOT wheat 12,065 73 -15,619 -774 434,673 23,476 KCBT wheat 6,466 -1,663 8,498 498 267,769 2,812 MGEX wheat 5,056 -81 -174 -1,058 60,426 -199

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total wheat 23,587 -1,671 -7,295 -1,334 762,868 26,089

Live cattle 7,967 1,342 -20,754 260 381,118 2,152 Feeder cattle 825 112 -6,169 -515 51,424 1,745 Lean hogs 1,184 -655 -2,415 -1,185 288,334 5,976 =================================================================================

SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn Soybeans Soymeal Soyoil CBOT wheat KCBT wheat MGEX wheat

Live cattle Feeder cattle Lean hogs

Reporting by Mark Weinraub)