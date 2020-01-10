U.S. oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen down 170,000 bpd -IIR













U.S. oil refiners are expected to have 308,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Jan. 10, decreasing available refining capacity by 170,000 bpd from the previous week, research company IIR Energy said on Friday.

Offline capacity is expected to rise to 679,000 bpd in the week ending Jan. 17, and to 770,000 bpd in the subsequent week.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd): Week ended Friday Jan. 10 Jan. 8 Jan. 6

01/24/2020 770 — —

01/17/2020 679 679 679

01/10/2020 308 319 263

01/03/2020 138 138 121

12/27/2019 72 72 72

Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week's figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)