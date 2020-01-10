U.S. refinery operations-Chevron Reports Process Upset at Pasadena, Texas Refinery













The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United States on Jan. 10:

* Motiva Port Arthur, Texas refinery restarts small coker – sources

* Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Sweeny, Texas Refinery

* Delek Big Spring, Texas Refinery Reports Process Unit Upset

* Chevron Reports Process Upset at Pasadena, Texas Refinery

* TABLE-U.S. oil refiners' weekly capacity seen down 170,000 bpd -IIR

=============================================================================================== REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST) =============================================================================================== Company Location Capacity* Timing Reason/Notes Unit Cap Link EAST COAST: *********************************************************************************************** MONROE ENERGY Trainer, PA 190 Dec. 10 Hydrotreater to be offline in Q2 2020 PBF Delaware City 182.2 Dec. 9 Shut alkylation unit in Q1-20 for work PBF Delaware City 182.2 Oct 23 Propane release, leak

Emissions PES Philadelphia,PA 335 July 22 Remaining units to shut PES Philadelphia,PA 335 July 16 Remaining units expected to shut PES Philadelphia,PA 335 July 3 Union layoffs delayed PES Philadelphia,PA 335 July 1 Point Breeze section to be shut PES Philadelphia,PA 335 June 28 Fire due to Vapors Release PES Philadelphia,PA 335 June 26 Refinery to shut permanently PES Philadelphia,PA 335 June 25 Girard Point shut for extended period PES Philadelphia,PA 335 June 24 Force majeure on deliveries PES Philadelphia,PA 335 June 21 Massive refinery fire

=============================================================================================== GULF COAST: *********************************************************************************************** CHEVRON Pasadena, TX 112.2 Jan. 10 Process Upset DELEK Big Spring, TX 73 Jan. 10 Process Unit Upset PHILLIPS 66 Sweeny, TX 265 Jan. 10 Planned Work

MOTIVA Port Arthur,TX 607 Jan. 10 Restarts small coker SHELL Deer Park, TX 275 Jan. 9 Work activities MOTIVA Port Arthur,TX 607 Jan. 9 Coker restart

FCCU startup VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 Jan. 9 Hydrocracker restart MOTIVA Port Arthur,TX 607 Jan. 8 Gasoline unit restart VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 Jan. 8 Hydrocracker restart TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Jan. 8 Small crude unit restart FLINT HILLS Corpus Christi 320 Jan. 7 Conditions normal

Flaring TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Jan. 7 Restarts small vacuum unit MOTIVA Port Arthur,TX 607 Jan. 7 Process Incident

Shuts coker, preps FCCU restart PHILLIPS 66 Alliance, LA 253.6 Jan. 7 Planned work underway VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 Jan. 7 Restarting hydrocracker EXXON Beaumont, TX 369 Jan. 6 Flaring MOTIVA Port Arthur,TX 607 Jan. 6 Plans to shut FCCU by Jan. 16 TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Jan. 6 Coker restarted, preps CDU restart

CITGO Corpus Christi,TX 157.5Jan. 5 FCCU Emissions EXXON Beaumont, TX 369 Jan. 4 Flaring

Jan. 4 Instrumentation Issue

VALERO Corpus Christi,TX 290 Jan. 3 SRU shutdown EXXON Beaumont, TX 369 Jan. 1 Flaring DELEK Tyler, TX 75 Dec. 31 Emissions after FCCU Startup

PHILLIPS 66 Sweeny, TX 265 Dec. 28 Transformer Trip

Dec. 27 No Planned Work PHILLIPS 66 Sweeny, TX 265 Dec. 26 Emissions from coker unit CHEVRON Pasadena, TX 112.2 Dec. 26 Unit startup after planned work EXXON Baytown, TX 560.5 Dec. 26 Catalytic Light Ends unit 3 Leak CHEVRON Pasadena, TX 112.2 Dec. 24 FCC Unit Startup CHEVRON Pasadena, TX 112.2 Dec. 23 Shutdown of FCC EXXON Baytown, TX 560.5 Dec. 23 FCCU valve leak TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Dec. 23 Production cut after unit upset TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Dec. 20 Raising VDU production PHILLIPS 66 Sweeny, TX 265 Dec. 19 Compressor shut down TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Dec. 19 Vacuum unit restart MARATHON Galveston Bay,TX 585 Dec. 19 Hydrocracker restart EXXON Beaumont, TX 369 Dec. 19 Hydrocracker restart DELEK Big Spring, TX 73 Dec. 18 Compressor shut down SHELL Norco, LA 225.3 Dec. 17 Coker restarted MARATHON Galveston Bay,TX 585 Dec. 17 Hydrocracker restart finish by weekend VALERO Corpus Christi,TX 290 Dec. 17 Multiple Units Shut

VALERO Meraux, LA 125 Dec. 17 Reformer restarted

EXXON Beaumont, TX 369 Dec. 16 Unit and ops restart post planned work SHELL Norco, LA 225.3 Dec. 16 Crude, gasoline units production rise

Unit start-up VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 Dec. 16 Hydrotreater restart VALERO Meraux, LA 125 Dec. 16 Diesel hydrotreater restart on Dec. 15 SHELL Norco, LA 225.3 Dec. 13 Starting up crude unit TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Dec. 13 coker operating at reduced rates SHELL Norco, LA 225.3 Dec. 11 CDU production cut back, coker shut DELEK Big Spring, TX 73 Dec. 11 Normal ops after malfunction MARATHON Galveston Bay,TX 585 Dec. 11 Hydrocracker restarting EXXON Beaumont, TX 369 Dec. 11 Restarts large CDU

TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Dec. 11 Reformer unit compressor trip

Units shutdown

MARATHON Galveston Bay,TX 585 Dec. 10 Reformer restarted

EXXON Beaumont, TX 369 Dec. 9 Restarting large crude unit SHELL Norco, LA 225.3 Dec. 9 Prep work for planned turnaround

Upset triggers flaring; no units shut FLINT HILLS Corpus Christi 320 Dec. 9 Emissions during FCCU restart PHILLIPS 66 Sweeny, TX 265 Dec. 6 Transformer set trip VALERO Corpus Christi, TX 290 Dec. 6 Unit Shutdown MARATHON Galveston Bay, TX 585 Dec. 6 Unit Issues

Repairing hydrocracker pump DELEK Big Spring, TX 73 Dec. 6 Work for Fixing Compressor TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Dec. 4 Coker upset

Process Upset EXXON Beaumont, TX 369 Dec. 4 Large crude unit shut to repair leak TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Dec. 2 Coker, VDU shut SHELL Norco, LA 218.2 Nov. 29 Unit Upset TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Nov. 27 Output cut to minimum

Nov. 27 Considers shutdown after TPC blast EXXON Beaumont, TX 369 Nov. 27 Leak

Nov. 26 Units restarted LYONDELL Houston, TX 263.8 Nov. 26 Coker restarted VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 Nov. 25 Coker heater repair LYONDELL Houston, TX 263.8 Nov. 25 Coker repair TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Nov. 22 Reformer restart by Dec. 2 EXXON Beaumont, TX 369 Nov. 22 Hydocracker restart VALERO Corpus Christi, TX 290 Nov. 21 Condenser leak SHELL Deer Park, TX 275 Nov. 20 Leak DELEK Big Spring, TX 73 Nov. 20 ESP Stack Short Out SHELL Norco, LA 218.2 Nov. 20 December coker work TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 225.5 Nov. 20 Reformer repairs till next week MARATHON Galveston Bay, TX 585 Nov. 19 Compressor trip SHELL Deer Park, TX 275 Nov. 19 Crude unit restart PHILLIPS 66 Sweeny, TX 265 Nov. 18 Transformer set trip PBF Chalmette, LA 190 Nov. 18 Hydrotreater restarted TOTAL Port Arthur,TX 225.5 Nov. 17 No injuries from reformer fire

Reformer fire put out MARATHON Galveston Bay, TX 585 Nov. 15 Crude unit idling MOTIVA Port Arthur,TX 607 Nov. 15 Gasoline-producing unit maintenance PBF Chalmette, LA 190 Nov. 13 Coker at full production EXXON Beaumont, TX 369 Nov. 12 Process Upset TOTAL Port Arthur,TX 225.5 Nov. 12 Hydrotreater back to normal SHELL Deer Park, TX 275 Nov. 12 CDU Restart EXXON Baytown, TX 560.5 Nov. 12 All clear post process upset PBF Chalmette, LA 190 Nov. 11 Hydrotreater restart MOTIVA Port Arthur,TX 607 Nov. 11 HTU, reformer restart DELEK Big Spring, TX 73 Nov. 11 CO Boiler offline CHEVRON Pasadena, TX 112.2 Nov. 11 Startup after planned work PBF Chalmette, LA 190 Nov. 8 Coker production raised DELEK Big Spring, TX 73 Nov. 7 Off-gas compressor trip MOTIVA Port Arthur,TX 607 Nov. 7 Reformer, HTU shut EXXON Baytown, TX 560.5 Nov. 7 Jet fuel line leak

Nov. 7 Hydrocracker operating normally DELEK Tyler, TX 75 Nov. 6 Boiler stack upset PBF Chalmette, LA 190 Nov. 4 Coker restart EXXON Beaumont, TX 369 Nov. 4 HCU work to end by Nov. TOTAL Port Arthur,TX 225.5 Nov. 4 Normal ops at refinery

Unit 835 Valve Malfunction

Process Upset PHILLIPS 66 Sweeny, TX 265 Oct. 31 Gas Compressor Restart After Trip PHILLIPS 66 Alliance, LA 253.6 Oct. 5 Refinery raising production TOTAL Port Arthur,TX 225.5 Oct. 5 Refinery raising production TOTAL Port Arthur,TX 225.5 Sept 20 Flooding cuts production LYONDELL Houston, TX 263.8 Sept 19 Gasoline unit production cut TOTAL Port Arthur,TX 225.5 Aug 21 Refinery increasing production

Aug 20 Refinery production cut in half =============================================================================================== MIDCONTINENT: *********************************************************************************************** PHILLIPS 66 Ponca City, OK 207 Jan. 8 No planned work

Unit startup on Jan. 3 EXXON Joliet, IL 238.6 Jan. 8 Flaring PHILLIPS 66 Ponca City, OK 207 Jan. 3 Ops continue except affected area

Fire in process unit HOLLYFRONTIER El Dorado, KS 162 Jan. 3 Catalytic Reformer to remain shut PHILLIPS 66 Ponca City, OK 207 Dec. 30 No planned work

Dec. 27 Power outage HOLLYFRONTIER El Dorado, KS 162 Dec. 17 Catalytic Reformer shut MARATHON Catlettsburg, KY 277 Dec. 9 Crude unit work in Aug. 2020 PHILLIPS 66 Wood River, IL 356 Nov. 28 Compressor trip CVR Wynnewood, OK 74.5 Nov. 14 Reports Startup on Nov. 12

VALERO Ardmore, OK 86 Nov. 14 Reports startup on Nov. 8 VALERO Memphis, TN 180 Nov. 14 Hydrogen plant restarted PHILLIPS 66 Wood River, IL 356 Nov. 14 Unit Shut Down PHILLIPS 66 Wood River, IL 356 Nov. 13 Unit upset VALERO Memphis, TN 180 Nov. 11 Reformer ops normal VALERO Memphis, TN 180 Nov. 7 Restarts catalytic reformer BP Whiting, IN 430 Nov. 4 Gasoline unit restart MARATHON Detroit, MI 132 Oct. 30 Normal operations MARATHON Detroit, MI 132 Oct. 28 Fire extinguished =============================================================================================== ROCKY MOUNTAINS: ***********************************************************************************************

=============================================================================================== WEST COAST *********************************************************************************************** SHELL Martinez, CA 156.4 Jan. 9 Unit startup on Jan. 8 PBF Torrance, CA 160 Jan. 9 Leak from a valve PHILLIPS 66 Rodeo, CA 120.2 Jan. 8 No planned work Marathon Carson, CA 363 Jan. 7 Flaring PHILLIPS 66 Wilmington, CA 139 Jan. 6 Flaring from Jan.8-15

Jan. 3 Flaring PBF Torrance, CA 160 Dec. 31 Planned flaring from Jan.1-4 PHILLIPS 66 Los Angeles, CA 139 Dec. 26 Boiler plant fire extinguished CHEVRON Richmond, CA 245.3 Dec. 24 Unit Upset VALERO Benicia, CA 145 Dec. 23 Maintenance on Dec. 21 PHILLIPS 66 San Francisco, CA 120.2 Dec. 20 No Planned work PHILLIPS 66 Rodeo, CA 120.2 Dec. 12 Unit upset on Dec.11

Dec. 11 Sulphur Dioxide Release

Unit Upset

Dec. 10 Unit Maintenance on Dec. 9 PHILLIPS 66 San Francisco, CA 120.2 Dec. 9 Planned Maintenance Underway PHILLIPS 66 San Francisco, CA 120.2 Dec. 3 Starting Unit MARATHON Los Angeles, CA 363 Nov. 25 Unplanned flaring, breakdown SHELL Puget Sound, WA 145 Nov. 17 Oil spill contained at dock MARATHON Los Angeles, CA 363 Nov. 14 Unplanned flaring PHILLIPS 66 Los Angeles, CA 139 Nov. 14 Planned work underway PHILLIPS 66 Wilmington, CA 139 Nov. 11 Planned work underway CHEVRON El Segundo, CA 269 Nov. 7 FCCU shut till year-end PBF Torrance, CA 160 Nov. 4 Power outage SHELL Martinez, CA 156.4 Oct. 31 Flaring at LOP Plant SHELL Martinez, CA 156.4 Oct. 28 Planned Upset on Oct. 26 CHEVRON El Segundo, CA 269 Oct. 26 FCC unit shut BP Blaine, WA 227 Oct. 23 Unit Upset on Oct. 19 SHELL Martinez, CA 156.4 Oct. 23 Process Unit Shutdown CHEVRON Richmond, CA 245.3 Oct. 18 Furnace system issue MARATHON Martinez, CA 161.5 Oct. 17 Operations Restored PHILLIPS 66 Rodeo, CA 120.2 Oct. 15 Operations Normal MARATHON Martinez, CA 161.5 Oct. 15 Ops to resume after quake SHELL Martinez, CA 156.4 Oct. 15 Equipment Failure SHELL Martinez, CA 156.4 Oct. 14 Crack in hydrocarbon transport line PHILLIPS 66 Rodeo, CA 120.2 Oct. 8 Planned work

Fire after unit restart on Oct. 5 =============================================================================================== * In thousands of barrels per day

(Bengaluru Commodities Desk)