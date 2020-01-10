WPX Energy: 2020 outlook needs perspective – Evercore













** Evercore ISI raises PT of oil and gas producer to $16 from $15

** Says co's pro forma 2020 guidance has generated fair amount of discussion and achievability is likely to remain a focal point

** "We have been of the view that legacy WPX was setting up to beat and raise in the Permian in 2020, and we think this plus an earlier than anticipated move to 7 rigs, accounts for some of the additional oil growth now reflected in combined-co guidance" – brokerage

** WPX Energy had said in Dec. it would buy privately held Felix Energy in a $2.5 billion deal, aiming to add oil-rich acreage in the Delaware region of the prolific Permian Basin

** Co had also said it expects pro forma production of more than 240,000 boe/d at about 64% oil, after the deal closes

** WPX shares had risen ~21% in 2019

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)