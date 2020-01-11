Azerbaijan Operational Update













December 12, 2019 – TheNewswire – Calgary, AB – Zenith Energy Ltd., (“Zenith” or the “Company“), (LSE:ZEN); (TSXV:ZEE); (OSE:ZENA-ME), the international oil & gas production company, is pleased to provide an update regarding well C-37 operations.

The Company can confirm that, in order to optimise future production from well C-37, it will install a custom-built bridge plug to isolate the Upper Cretaceous formation and enhance the long-term productivity to be obtained from the Middle Eocene formation.

Zenith expects that, following the installation, and when the well is placed in full operation, stabilised oil production from well C-37 will be approximately 250-300 barrels of oil per day without stimulation.

As announced on October 9, 2019, the Company plans to perform a series of stimulation activities to progressively further increase productivity from the Middle Eocene formation.

The Company will provide further information on these developments in due course.

Deepening of Well C-30

The Company can confirm that civil works at well C-30 have now been fully completed.

Zenith is currently in discussions with its REDPSA partner, SOCAR, to obtain final approvals to commence drilling operations.

Drilling of Exploratory Well in 2020

Zenith can confirm that it has initiated geological and technical investigations, with the approval and in consultation with SOCAR, for the identification of the most prospective location to drill an exploratory well within the Exploration Area of the REDPSA contract area.

Andrea Cattaneo, Chief Executive Officer of Zenith, commented:

“The Company looks forward to achieving stabilised production from well C-37 following the completion of downhole operations.

We are extremely motivated to achieve further success in C-30 well deepening operations with the benefit of the important experiences gained during C-37 operations.”

Notes to Editors:

Zenith Energy Ltd. is an international oil and gas production company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:ZEE) and London Stock Exchange (LSE:ZEN). In addition, the Company’s common share capital was admitted to trading on the Merkur Market of the Oslo Bors (ZENA:ME) on November 8, 2018. The Merkur Market is a multilateral trading facility owned and operated by the Oslo Bors.

The Company was assigned a medium to long-term issuer credit rating of “B+ with Positive Outlook” on October 9, 2019 by Arc Ratings, S.A. On November 18, 2019, the Company was assigned a “B+” with Stable Outlook debt issuer credit rating by Rating-Agentur Expert RA.

The Company operates the largest onshore oilfield in Azerbaijan by cumulative acreage following the signing of a 25-year REDPSA, (Rehabilitation, Exploration, Development and Production Sharing Agreement), with SOCAR, State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in 2016.

The Company’s primary focus is the development of its Azerbaijan operations by leveraging its technical expertise and financial resources to maximise low-cost oil production via a systematic field rehabilitation programme intended to achieve significantly increased revenue. Zenith also operates, or has working interests in, a number of natural gas production concessions in Italy. The Company’s Italian operations produce natural gas, condensate and electricity.

Zenith’s development strategy is to identify and rapidly seize value-accretive hydrocarbon production opportunities in the onshore oil & gas sector. The Company’s Board of Directors and senior management team have the experience and technical expertise to develop the Company successfully.

