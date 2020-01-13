BMO downgrades Marathon Oil, says outlook 'less differentiated' than peers













** BMO Capital Markets downgrades oil and gas producer to "market perform" from "outperform"

** Brokerage says while company's historical execution has been solid, outlook is less differentiated versus peers in terms of growth and free cash flow

** Compared with MRO's diversified peer group, including Hess Corp and Apache which have potentially game-changing international oil discoveries, brokerage says co will have a harder time standing out until investors become more confident in long-term outlook

** BMO says Wall Street likely to view U.S. onshore exploration upside with skepticism

** Based on BMO's equity quantitative ranking which considers asset quality, balance sheet, valuation and upside to consensus, MRO ranks 7/8th in 2020/21 among 12 large-caps under coverage

** Avg. rating on stock is "buy"; median PT is $16.50

** Up to Friday's close, stock had risen nearly 15.6% over the last three months

