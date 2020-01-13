Hess Corp: JP Morgan raises PT, says co ending 2019 on a high note













** Brokerage JP Morgan raises PT on oil and gas producer to $70.00 from $65.00

** For Q4, brokerage says HES ending 2019 on a high note operationally; anticipates oil production and cash flow beat

** Expects U.S. shale output to disappoint, largely due to restrained capital allocation by producers

** Conventional assets like HES's position in U.S. Gulf Of Mexico and S. East Asia would be beneficiaries of shale disappointing expectations – JP Morgan

** Says HES will generate initial cash flows from the Liza project in offshore Guyana; future phases of project will support company's free cash flow

** Maintains "neutral" on HES; 9 of 25 brokerages rate stock "buy" or higher, 15 "hold" and 1 "sell" – their median PT is $70.50

** HES was up ~65% in 2019

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)