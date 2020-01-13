HydroChemPSC Announces Acquisition of TriStar Tank Services













HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HydroChemPSC, a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., today announced the acquisition of TriStar Tank Services from TriStar Global Energy Solutions. The TriStar Tank Services divisions comprises the PetroServ tank cleaning and Global Vapor Control degassing business units. The acquisition will greatly strengthen HydroChemPSC’s specialty services group in North America.

“ The acquisition of TriStar Tank Services, a recognized leader in tank cleaning and degassing services will add critical mass to HydroChemPSC’s complex tank cleaning and vapor control services group – allowing us to provide broader services to both our downstream and midstream customers. TriStar Tank Services is a natural fit with HydroChemPSC’s Four Foundational Elements: Safety, Technology, People and Customers. We look forward to providing our customers the safest and most efficient operational experience across an expanded service offering and are excited to welcome TriStar’s talented employees to the HydroChemPSC family,” said Brad Clark, CEO of HydroChemPSC.

About HydroChemPSC

HydroChemPSC, based in Deer Park, TX, is the leading national provider of industrial cleaning, specialty maintenance services and technology solutions to the critical energy infrastructure in the United States. HydroChemPSC has built a strong business platform by partnering with clients who value safety, the most modern and productive equipment in the industry, a deep bench of engineering talent and the highest standards for environmental compliance. The heart of our organization comes from our dedicated employees and we are proud to have the most experienced, best-trained professionals in the industry. Our service culture puts our clients and us on the same side of the table, working as partners to transparently identify ways to reduce wastes, costs and liabilities.

About TriStar Tank Services

TriStar Tank Services is a leading complex tank cleaning and degassing services company based in Houston, TX. The company specializes in providing turnkey tank cleaning and associated degassing services to both the refining and midstream markets. Their use of proprietary chemistry allows them to be especially effective at safely and efficiently cleaning crude, asphalt and sour water tanks. TriStar Tank Services increase safety, decrease downtime, reduce environmental impact and increase operational efficiency at customers’ facilities.