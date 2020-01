** Shares of oil producer down 16.4% at $3.51

** Company receives all-cash non-binding take-private offer from shareholder Värde Partners and affiliates Inc of $0.25/share

** Offer represents a discount of 40.5% to company's last close

** Värde holds ~23.6 mln of Lelis' 91.7 mln outstanding shares

** The offer letter indicates Värde offer will expire on Feb. 17 and may be withdrawn at any time

** LLEX stock fell ~72% in 2019

