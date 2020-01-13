Media Advisory – Canada Showcases Innovative Clean Energy Technologies

OTTAWA, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ – Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, along with Shawn Tupper, Associate Deputy Minister of Natural Resources Canada, will deliver remarks at the Breakthrough Energy Solutions Canada Forum 2020.

Breakthrough Energy Solutions Canada is a first-of-its-kind, public–private initiative aimed at accelerating the development of clean energy technologies in the electricity, transportation, buildings and manufacturing sectors.

Date: January 14, 2020 Time: 9 a.m. EST Location: University of Ottawa (STEM complex)

150 Louis-Pasteur Private

Ottawa, Ontario K1N 9A7

Note to media: Media should arrive by 8:30 a.m. EST to register.

