NuStar to Participate in the UBS Midstream, MLP & Utilities One-on-One Conference













SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that Tom Shoaf, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Danny Oliver, Executive Vice President of Business Development & Engineering; Pam Schmidt, Vice President of Investor Relations, and other members of management will participate in meetings with members of the investment community at the UBS Midstream, MLP & Utilities One-on-One Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 and Wednesday, January 15, 2020. The materials to be discussed in the meetings will be available on the partnership’s website at 9:30 a.m. Central Time, Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 9,900 miles of pipeline and 74 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 74 million barrels of storage capacity, and the partnership has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.