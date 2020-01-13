Oil stocks fall as focus shifts to high U.S. fuel inventories













** U.S. oil and gas cos fall tracking a decline in crude prices as Middle East tensions eased and investors turned their focus to lackluster seasonal demand following last week's bearish U.S. report showing a large fuel stockbuilds

** Benchmark Brent crude falls 0.8%, U.S. light crude down 1%

** Pioneer Natural Resources , Cabot Oil & Gas and Cimarex Energy — down between 1.8% and 3% — are among the top pct losers on the energy sector

** Oil producer Whiting Petroleum tumbles 7.4%;

** Oilfield services providers Schlumberger NV falls 1.6% and Halliburton Co down 1.4%

** Thin U.S. refinery margins for petroleum products have sapped crude prices, particularly as winter demand for heating oil has disappointed suppliers and gasoline margins have weakened – Analysts

** The energy sector, which gained ~8% in 2019, is down 0.2% on Monday

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)