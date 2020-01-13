Production report for December 2019













13 January 2020

Below please find average gross operated production in December 2019 and corresponding numbers for November 2019.

IOX operated December 2019 November 2019 Boe/d* Bopd ** Boe/d* Bopd ** Colombia 1771 1200 1914 1239 Argentina** 46 46 40 40

* Barrels of oil equivalents per day

** Barrels of oil per day

Please direct any further questions to: ir@interoil.no .

***************************

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company – listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange – with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.