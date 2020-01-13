











Providence Resources P.l.c.

Grant of Share Options

Dublin and London – January 13, 2020 – Providence Resources P.l.c. (“Providence” or the “Company”), the Irish based energy company, announces that the Board has agreed to award a total of 15,000,000 options over ordinary shares of €0.001 in the Company (the “Options”) to Alan Linn, the newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Options will be issued under the Providence Resources P.l.c. Employee Share Option Plan 2020 which is being established, and the award is therefore conditional on the approval of Shareholders at a forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be convened.

The Options will vest in three equal tranches on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the grant date with an exercise price of four (4) pence per share.

For further information please contact:

ENQUIRIES Providence Resources P.l.c. Tel: +353 1 219 4074 Pat Plunkett, Chairman Alan Linn, CEO Cenkos Securities plc Tel: +44 131 220 9771 Neil McDonald/Derrick Lee J&E Davy Tel: +353 1 679 6363 Anthony Farrell Mirabaud Securities Limited Tel: + 44 20 3167 7221 Peter Krens MEDIA ENQUIRIES Murray Consultants Tel: +353 1 498 0300 Pauline McAlester

ABOUT PROVIDENCE RESOURCES PLC

Providence Resources is an Irish based Energy Company with a portfolio of appraisal and exploration assets located offshore Ireland. Providence’s shares are quoted on the AIM in London and the Euronext Growth Market in Dublin. Further information on Providence can be found on www.providenceresources.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. No representation is made that any of those statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast results will be achieved. You are cautioned not to place any reliance on such statements or forecasts. Those forward-looking and other statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. Providence Resources Plc undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.