Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Shares surge to 19-month highs ahead of US-China deal

Hello and welcome to your Asia Insight. I am Angeline Ong. Letâs get straight to the markets where shares have surged to a new 19-month high. Optimism comes ahead of the signing of the US-China Phase One trade deal on Wednesday. MSCIâs broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan touched its highest point since June 2018. Chinaâs blue chips CSI 300 and Hong Kongâs Hang Seng also rose. The Trump Administration has invited at least 200 people to the White House for the ceremony. Meanwhile, South Koreaâs KOSPI extended its gains, thanks to rising large cap tech stocks. Japanâs markets are closed for a public holiday. Now, the oil markets remain steady as worries about a conflict between the US and Iran faded. Prices did surge to their highest in almost four months after a US drone strike killed an Iranian commander and Iran retaliated with missiles launched against US bases in Iraq. Kim Kwang-rae, a Commodities Analyst at Samsung Futures in Seoul says the possibility of a war between the US and Iran has disappeared. The signing of the US-China trade deal will lift oil prices on expectations for higher demand. To Taiwan now where President Tsai Ing-wenâs landslide election victory has caused fury in Beijing. Tsai is seen by Beijing as pushing for an independent Republic of Taiwan, a red line for the Mainland. Chinaâs Foreign Ministry said the basic fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan as part of China will not change. Tsai said she hopes China understands that Taiwan and its people will not submit to intimidation. Now, a look at some other companies in the news and sales of Ford vehicles in China have suffered their third straight year of declines. Revenue fell 26% in 2019 in the carmakerâs second biggest market. Bill Russo, Head of Shanghai consultancy Automobility, said Ford is dealing with a perfect storm of trends and needs updates in its showrooms with new and refreshed models. The Chinese online travel booking service, Ctrip, is planning a new listing in Hong Kong. Sources say the company, also known as Trip.com, has approached China International Capital, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley for its planned sale. Based on Ctripâs latest market value of $20.6 billion on NASDAQ have helped it to raise at least $2 billion. And Chinaâs Lenovo has unveiled the worldâs first foldable Windows machine. Itâs offering the ThinkPad X1, a desktop computer, laptop, and a tablet, all in one. The device is expected to be on sale later this year and will retail for just under $2,500.

This is the worldâs first foldable PC. As you can see, itâs very, very small. Itâs very transportable. Itâs about the size of a large mole skin. So this is probably something you can take places where you may not traditionally take like a 13- or a 14-inch laptop because itâs so transportable, but the beauty is, from something small, you get something big.

And finally, business and schools across the Philippinesâ capital Manila have closed in fears of an eruption of a volcano south of the city. Many flights into and out of the cityâs Ninoy Aquino Airport have been cancelled or delayed. Seismologists warn that the Taal Volcano could erupt at any time and potentially cause a tsunami. Clouds of ash have been spewing from the crater for the past two days. Thatâs it from your Asia Insight. Donât forget you can watch more videos on Reuters.com. Iâm Angeline Ong, and this is Reuters.