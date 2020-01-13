Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trade deal, Boeing, Hexcel, Walmart, Ford













Click the following link to watch video: Source: Reuters Insider

Description: Global stock indices continue to get a lift ahead of the imminent phase-one trade deal. Boeing's new CEO takes charge. Boeing suppliers Hexcel and Woodward are set to merge. Walmart sacks 56 executives in India. Plus, Ford's vehicle sales in China falls a third year in a row. Short Link:

Video Transcript:

Good morning. I'm Angeline Ong and this is your US morning call. The Phase 1 trade deal countdown continues to lift global markets. Let's take a look at Wall Street ahead of the open and stock index futures there are ticking higher as you can see there. The trade optimism also lifted European and Asian stocks. Robert Halver, Head of Capital Market Analysis at Baader Bank explains why stock investors are feeling exuberant.

The Iran-United States conflict has deescalated, Brexit hurts no-one and monetary policy remains in the fast lane. Don't forget the trade conflict between the US and China: there will be a partial agreement this week and all of these are good ingredients. The question is always: how much is already priced in?

Now the investor optimism surrounding the imminent trade deal also means oil prices are easing back as Mideast tensions cool. In the FX markets, China's Yuan led a rally in trade-sensitive currencies. The turnaround in the Yuan, which was at multi-year lows in September, could suggest that investors are becoming more confident that the worst of the trade war has passed. Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen also fell to a 7-and-a-half- month low. Now a new dawn for Boeing? Well, the company's certainly hoping so – today is David Calhoun's first day on the job as CEO. He takes the driving seat at a tumultuous time for the US planemaker, which is battling to recover from two fatal crashes of the 737 MAX planes. Calhoun will get $1.4 million per year but get this, his long-term compensation if he hits targets, including getting the 737 MAX back in the skies is $26.5 million. The Federal Aviation Administration, says Reuters, is not seen approving the MAX's return to service until at least February and potentially March or later. The FAA also last Friday said it was looking at slapping a multi-million dollar fine on Boeing, alleging it failed to stop the installation of defective parts on 737 MAX planes. Now Boeing suppliers Hexcel and Woodward are set to merge in $6.4 billion deal. The union will create one of the world's biggest aerospace and defense suppliers. The new entity will be called Woodward Hexcel. Now it comes as suppliers, as you know, are struggling with the impact of the grounding and halted production of Boeing's 737 MAX. Hess Corporation – the oil and gas producer – getting an upgrade ahead of the Wall Street open. JPMorgan raised its price target to $70 from $65, citing better-than-expected oil production and cash flow for the producer. And restructuring at the world's biggest retailer. Walmart has fired 56 of its executives in India, where it runs 28 wholesale stores. The news underscores just how tough the environment is for Walmart, which has been trying to expand in the fast growing Asian country. And Ford's vehicle sales in China has fallen a third year in a row, down by more than 26%. The news comes as the US carmaker is battling to turn its business around in China, its second-biggest market. Ford's facing the perfect storm, says Bill Russo, head of Shanghai consultancy Automobility. The Chinese car market, he says, is contracting, due to weaker economy and the trade dispute with the US and meanwhile, it's taking time for Ford to bring to market new and refreshed models. And that's today's morning call. I'm Angeline Ong, and this is Reuters.