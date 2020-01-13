Saudi Arabia committed to oil market stability – energy minister













Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday the kingdom, the world's top crude exporter, would do "all it can" to ensure oil market stability at a time of heightened tension in the region. "There is no more reliable and responsible supplier than Saudi Arabia," he told an energy conference. "As tension remains high in our region, Saudi Arabia will continue to do all it can do to ensure stable oil markets."

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Marwa Rashad; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Michael Georgy)