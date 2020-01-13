Saudi energy minister: We want sustainable oil prices













Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Monday that the kingdom, OPEC's de facto leader, would like to see stable oil markets and sustainable growth in crude demand and supply.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said it was too early now to talk about whether OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, would continue with production curbs agreed under a deal that expires in March.

He also told an energy conference that the United States is a strategic partner with a big role in international security.

