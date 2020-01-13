Tullow Oil: Gains after BMO upgrades rating, raises PT













** Shares of oil and gas explorer up 4.7% at 61.78 pence; among top gainers on FTSE mid 250

** BMO Capital Markets upgrades TLW to "outperform" from "market perform"; raises PT to 115p from 80p

** Brokerage believes recent developments in Guyana and Ghana have cleared out premium that Tullow was trading at

** "We see 95% upside to our NAV of 116p/share, which could increase with delivery in Ghana, possible project sanction in Uganda, and future exploration efforts in Guyana" – BMO

** Seven of 22 brokerages rate stock "buy" or higher, 12 "hold" and 3 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 77.50p

** Including session's gain, stock has fallen 7.8% YTD

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)