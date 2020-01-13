











U.S. oil may fall to $57.53 per barrel, as it has cleared a support at $58.32.

The support was provided by the 50% retracement on the uptrend from $50.99 to $65.65. The next support will be at $57.53, the 76.4% retracement on the shorter uptrend from $55.02 to $65.65.

Before falling to $57.53, oil has to break a rising trendline. The contract may loose some bearish momentum after dropping below the line. Most likely, it will find support at $57.53 and pull back towards the trendline.

A break below $57.53 could cause a fall to $56.59, while a break above $58.32 may lead to a gain to $59.08.

* The analysis is based on delayed data, prediction may be affected. Charts are not available in reports received in email box through "Alert". To get charts, use the news code of to retrieve the original reports.

** Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice. Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses. **

(Reporting by Wang Tao; editing by Uttaresh.V)