U.S. oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen down 341,000 bpd -IIR













U.S. oil refiners are expected to have 628,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Jan. 17, decreasing available refining capacity by 341,000 bpd from the previous week, research company IIR Energy said on Monday.

Offline capacity is expected to rise to 770,000 bpd in the week ending Jan. 24.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd): Week ended Friday Jan. 13 Jan. 10 Jan. 8

01/24/2020 770 770 —

01/17/2020 628 679 679

01/10/2020 287 308 319

01/03/2020 138 138 138

12/27/2019 72 72 72 Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week's figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)