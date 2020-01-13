U.S. REFINERY FILING – DEER PARK PVC 01/13/2020 01:52 AM 01/13/2020 01:54 AM – EMISSIONS EVENT













U.S. REFINERY FILING DEER PARK PVC

Transfer hose used within process unit for bypassing a process tank for maintenance failed at connection with fitting. Water entrained with VCM was spilled to a concrete secondary containment area.

Transfer process was stopped, water applied to the spilled material which was then recovered in the facility's wastewater treatment system.

