U.S. stocks weekly: Trade trumps tension

** S&P 500 gains 0.9% as U.S.-China trade optimism heightens , while Middle East tensions ease

** At first, it looked like early stages of a DJI downside reversal , while the SPX was not yet out of the woods

** But then S&P Futures mounted a bullish counter-attack with the Nasdaq still on a run

** Most sectors advance: tech and communication services surge, while energy slumps

** Tech jumps 2.2%. Salesforce.com best sector performer up >8% as brokerage upgrades to "top pick" for 2020 . Semiconductors rally after Microchip signals end of downturn , and analyst remains bullish on group attached to "megatrends" . Chip index up 0.7%

** Communication Services leap 2%. Alphabet climbs 5% as brokerage upgrades, hopeful on Pichai regime

** Healthcare gains 1.5%. Eli Lilly agrees to buy Dermira for $1.1 bln , and investors buckle up for a busy week as annual JP Morgan conference kicks off . Biotech index up ~2%

** Financials dip 0.2%. But Goldman Sachs gains 4.5% as bank unveils overhaul of business units

** Materials down 0.3%. Gold/Silver index melts 3%. Indeed, as gold flames out, miners are panned

** Energy slides 1.1%. Oil stocks dive on soothing U.S.-Iran words, surprise crude inventory build . Oil Services Index tumbles >3%. Though Apache Corp #1 SPX stock up 26% after major oil discovery offshore Suriname

** Meanwhile, Middle East tensions weigh on investor sentiment . Separately, Tesla races toward $500 level, zooms past combined market value of GM and Ford

** SPX sector performance YTD through Fri:

(Reporting by Lance Tupper and Terence Gabriel)