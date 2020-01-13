World Markets for Oil & Gas Cloud Applications, Forecast to 2027: Market Size & Forecast, Key Trends & Opportunities, Segmental Analysis, Industry Developments, Company Profilings

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The “Oil & Gas Cloud Applications – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Oil & Gas Cloud Applications Market accounted for $3.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $14.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16%.
Growing adoption of private cloud for encrypting data and lowering operational costs are likely to boost the growth of the oil and gas cloud applications market. However, stringent government rules and regulatory compliances is likely to hamper the profit boundaries.
Based on component, the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the demand for high-functioning assets and uninterrupted uptime in the oil and gas industry.
By geography, Europe is likely to have a huge demand due to the presence of major vendors which have a direct presence through corporate offices and Research and Development (R&D) centers or an indirect presence through sales and distribution channel partners.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
