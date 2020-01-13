X-Terra Resources commences drilling over its high priority targets on the Grog and Northwest properties

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ – X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced over its high priority targets on the Northwest and Grog properties located in Restigouche county in the province of New Brunswick. The drilling was kicked off over the Northwest vein system at the northwest Trench No. 26 target situated in an orogenic quartz vein mineralized environment. It is important to note that all six high priority targets identified by X-Terra Resources including the Northwestern Trench No. 26 have seen no historical drilling, see X-Terra Resources' press release dated January 7, 2020 for details on the six high priority targets. Also see X-Terra Resources press release dated December 5, 2018 for details of the results of the grab samples collected on the Grog and Northwest properties, including the gold enrichment values up to 207.6 g/t Au from chip samples and boulder samples mentioned in the X-Terra Resources dated January 7, 2020.

X-Terra Resources has hired the Logan Drilling group based out of Stewiacke in Nova Scotia, who have been recognized for completing its projects in a safe, productive and efficient manner to carry out the inaugural drill program. X-Terra Resources is also planning to publish a drilling update throughout the program as it progresses.

Qualified Person

Jeannot Théberge, P. Geo registered in the Provinces of Québec and New-Brunswick, a consultant to X-Terra Resources, a qualified person under National Instrument 43‑101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101“) has reviewed the technical contents of this news release, and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About X-Terra Resources Inc.

X-Terra Resources is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals and energy properties in Canada.

