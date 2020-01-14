Africa Energy to Present at Pareto Securities E&P Independents Conference

VANCOUVER, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ – Africa Energy Corp. (TSX Venture: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) (“Africa Energy” or the “Company”) announces that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Garrett Soden, will be presenting at the Pareto Securities E&P Independents Conference in London, United Kingdom on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 9:40am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). View PDF Version

A copy of the presentation will be available on Africa Energy's website below.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia. The Company is listed on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker “AFE”) and Nasdaq First North Stockholm (ticker “AEC”). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Important information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on January 15, 2020 at 1:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Stockholm is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 5000, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

