Danielle Marquis Re-Elected to Serve Third Term on Board of Directors for Association of Energy Services Professionals

To date, Marquis has served two three-year terms on the AESP Board of Directors, where she has been appointed Vice Chair of Education each year since 2014.

During her tenure on the Board, Marquis has actively participated in the Membership and Personnel and committees, while leading the Education committee. Over the last six years, she has led the development of a mentoring program, while guiding strategy for the development of online education and certificate programs and helping to find and hire two CEOs. Marquis has also continued to serve as an active member of the Marketing Topic Committee, participated in Mid-Atlantic Chapter events, written Strategies articles, developed Brown Bag webinars and presented regularly at AESP conferences.

“I’m honored to have been re-elected to this prestigious board and appreciate the membership continuing to trust me to serve them,” said Marquis. “AESP has been critical to my career development and has introduced me to not just mentors and industry contacts, but friends. In my third and final term, I look forward to the opportunity to continue giving back to this amazing organization that has given me so much. AESP serves a unique role in building a vibrant community of energy services professionals, while providing education on what’s next in our industry. It has a bright future and I’m grateful for the opportunity to play a part in guiding that.”

As Vice President of Marketing Strategy for AM Conservation Group, Marquis leads the company’s marketing and creative teams and is a member of the executive team.

